State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 19,890 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,890 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.45% of Arrow Electronics worth $32,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

