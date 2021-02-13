State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 21,100 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $31,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

AEP stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

