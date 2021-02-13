State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 21,247 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA opened at $138.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.