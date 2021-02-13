State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 23,120 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,120 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Sempra Energy worth $28,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $124.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.72. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

