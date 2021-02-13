State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 36,537 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,537 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $34,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after acquiring an additional 563,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after acquiring an additional 326,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

