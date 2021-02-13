State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 370,265 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370,265 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.16% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 263,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,802,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,702,000 after acquiring an additional 91,551 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

