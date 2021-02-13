State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,081 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $36,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

