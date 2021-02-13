State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 68,558 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,558 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $34,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $162.27 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

