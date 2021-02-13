State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,887 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Twitter worth $33,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 9.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 42.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 85,746 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

