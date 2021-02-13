State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,452 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.24% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JLP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 126,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

