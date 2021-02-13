State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,720 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Equitable worth $30,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

