Stealth Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $7,693.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000840 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022469 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,584,145 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

