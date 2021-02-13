Steem Dollars (SBD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.19 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $26.78 million and $10.19 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00009321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,161.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.64 or 0.01354148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.61 or 0.00552586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00039359 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004084 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,092,926 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.