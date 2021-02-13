Steem (STEEM) Price Up 60.4% This Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 60.4% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $137.35 million and $24.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,962.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.98 or 0.01198794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00488506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00037860 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004840 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005518 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 395,657,437 coins and its circulating supply is 378,683,343 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

