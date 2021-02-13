Steem Trading 70.3% Higher This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000782 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $140.49 million and $26.00 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 70.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,450.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $706.74 or 0.01489414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00587230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00041894 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004423 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005602 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 395,385,552 coins and its circulating supply is 378,411,458 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.