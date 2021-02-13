SteepCoin Reaches Market Cap of $85,127.66 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $85,127.66 and approximately $7.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.64 or 0.01095142 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 57.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

