Stellar Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $12.21 billion and approximately $5.82 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00276574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097973 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00354189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,501 coins and its circulating supply is 22,397,094,529 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

