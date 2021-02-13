Stellar (XLM) Trading 42.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $12.59 billion and $5.01 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00276524 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00088163 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00334868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,498 coins and its circulating supply is 22,397,094,130 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

