STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of STERIS worth $38,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in STERIS by 72.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $183.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

