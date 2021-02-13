STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.23 and its 200-day moving average is $179.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

