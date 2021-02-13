stETH Hits Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.00283506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00088984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00089122 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,967.35 or 0.98071803 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00062593 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.