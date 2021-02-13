stETH (Lido) (STETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $160,409.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $256.09 million and approximately $160,409.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $1,809.11 or 0.03850291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00059284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00277932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00098643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00084282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00087505 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,653.20 or 0.99290848 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 141,554 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

