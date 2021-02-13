Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.13

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $7.45. Stingray Group shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 64,377 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$539.72 million and a PE ratio of 22.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.11.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

