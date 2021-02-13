Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the January 14th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.5 days.
STKAF opened at $3.65 on Friday. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.
Stockland Company Profile
