Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the January 14th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.5 days.

STKAF opened at $3.65 on Friday. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

