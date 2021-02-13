Storj Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Storj has traded up 48.9% against the dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $186.62 million and approximately $93.55 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.01059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054951 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.90 or 0.05622326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,284,174 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.