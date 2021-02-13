StormX (STMX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.51 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. StormX has a total market capitalization of $93.74 million and $39.51 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StormX has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StormX token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.30 or 0.01052824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.98 or 0.05540888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

StormX is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,315,901,032 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

StormX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

