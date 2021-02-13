STRAKS (STAK) Market Capitalization Hits $61,811.34

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $61,811.34 and $84.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,103.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.74 or 0.03854774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.24 or 0.00450575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $581.77 or 0.01235075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.86 or 0.00502855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.13 or 0.00460964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00334248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002950 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.