Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the January 14th total of 297,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 223,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,351. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.