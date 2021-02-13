Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $168.03 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002764 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $168.03 million and approximately $17.11 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 80.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00022276 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,222,432 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

