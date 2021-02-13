Stratis Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $149.21 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00022416 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,202,848 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.