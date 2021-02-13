Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Tops $98.51 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 67.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $98.51 million and approximately $19.83 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00072858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.01043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056118 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.88 or 0.05472344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,810,058 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

