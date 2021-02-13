Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $71.90 or 0.00151175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $377,904.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.83 or 0.00277181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087551 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,246.54 or 0.97239646 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00062915 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

