StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 177 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,232.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3,198.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.