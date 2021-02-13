StrongHands Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $634.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $634.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,352,818,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,939,623,984 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

