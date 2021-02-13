Substratum Reaches One Day Volume of $5,998.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $990,342.57 and approximately $5,998.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.71 or 0.01079156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.79 or 0.05654599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

