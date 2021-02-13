Substratum Trading 58% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Substratum has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $9,556.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.57 or 0.01034532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.14 or 0.05434277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

