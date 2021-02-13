Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 46,299 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 266.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,787,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

