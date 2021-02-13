Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,100 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned 0.55% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $31,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,046. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99.

