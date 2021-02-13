Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 372,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $82,989,000 after buying an additional 140,634 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 44,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.37. 4,314,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,135,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

