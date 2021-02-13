Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $104.35 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 299,500 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned about 0.38% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $104,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $127.65. 1,995,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,460. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.