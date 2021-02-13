Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $25.38 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,443 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $25,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,280,000 after purchasing an additional 997,991 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.48. 6,524,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,375. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $117.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.74.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.