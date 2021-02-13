Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 53,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.90. 2,781,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,420. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

