Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.12. 3,636,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day moving average of $127.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

