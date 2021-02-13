Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

NOW traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $591.29. 823,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,634. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $544.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

