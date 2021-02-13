Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $13.78 on Friday, hitting $507.83. 1,762,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

