Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,629 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,174,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,087,681,000 after purchasing an additional 55,183 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Adobe stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,700. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.52. The stock has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

