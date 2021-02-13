Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $311.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

