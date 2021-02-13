Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,401 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 31.0% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. 13,137,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,337,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

