Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,520 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.47. 1,219,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,999. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

