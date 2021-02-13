Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,684 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

COST traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.